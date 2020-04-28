28/04/2020 Warwickshire Trading Standards warn of Rogue Rubbish Collectors 

Warwickshire Trading Standards warn of Rogue Rubbish Collectors

With household waste recycling centres across the UK closed, reports have been coming in from Councils of an increase in the amount of fly-tipping. Warwickshire Trading Standards is asking residents not to inadvertently contribute to this problem by employing criminals and unlicensed operators who offer to remove household rubbish for a fee before dumping it a few streets away. These individuals may be working door to door or advertising on social media. The householder is responsible for where the rubbish is left. If it is fly-tipped and items are traced back to the householder, they could be prosecuted or issued with a fixed penalty notice! Current advice is to store bulky items until such time as the recycling centres can safely re-open.

Help and Advice

Do not buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep callers

Current advice is that all households should make full use of their kerbside waste collection service. Waste that cannot be accepted at kerbside, such as bulky items should be stored until such time as the recycling centres can safely re-open. For more information and to report fly-tipping, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Report suspicious doorstep visits or any type of scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. Citizens Advice can provide telephone support and advice. They will also alert Warwickshire Trading Standards Service who can provide additional advice.

Keep up to date on the latest scams: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/scams

