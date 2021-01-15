New year, new challenge? Make a difference to the lives of young people

If you have ever thought you’d love to work with and support young people, now could be the right time. Warwickshire County Council is seeking volunteers to work with young pe...

If you have ever thought you’d love to work with and support young people, now could be the right time. Warwickshire County Council is seeking volunteers to work with young people on several youth projects taking place across the county and led by a variety of voluntary and community sector organisations.

An online volunteer recruitment event is taking place on Tuesday 9th February from 6.15pm – 7.30pm for people to find out more about the different opportunities. This will be through presentations and conversations with experienced youth workers who will talk about what’s involved.

Youth work enables young people to believe in themselves and prepare for life. The purpose of youth work is to facilitate and support young people’s growth by enabling them to have a voice, influence, and a place in their communities.

Volunteers will have a chance to use their own knowledge, skills and life experience to build positive relationships with young people and make a difference to their lives. Volunteers will be placed in a variety of youth work settings, including making contact with young people on the streets and in youth clubs. This involves talking and listening and building strong relationships and trust with young people, supporting them with activities and developing life skills, gaining young people’s views and enabling them to have a voice.

Hollie Hutchings, Targeted Youth Delivery Team Leader at Warwickshire County Council said: “By recruiting volunteers, we’re giving members of the community an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of young people in Warwickshire. Youth work builds resilience and character and gives young people the confidence and life skills they need to live, learn, work and achieve.

“Volunteers are able to be flexible and creative in the work and get a chance to really listen to what young people have to say.

“Anyone who would love to work with young people is urged to come to our virtual session and find out more.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services, added: “Youth work is a key part of what we do to help children and young people to be as safe, healthy and ready for independence as possible. We’re asking Warwickshire residents to volunteer and get involved with this work in local communities to widen this support even further. If you are aged over 18 and have an evening or two to spare to support a local youth project, please get in touch.

“If you do choose to volunteer, together with the support of the council’s youth service, voluntary and community organisations, you can personally help young people have a brighter future.”

No experience is required to become a volunteer and full training will be provided. All volunteers must however be aged 18+ and will require a DBS and good references before starting any work with young people.

For more information on how to apply, contact [email protected]

To register for the virtual event taking place on Tuesday 9th February from 6.15pm – 7.30pm, complete this short form (a link to access the event will then be sent to you via email) - https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=BqqwiCdZu0uok4nMJxOsgpkpdASHhHBBptbwm9CljzVUQklCTEZESkc2MllCSEhHSkZEVDhKVlhYWC4u

The youth work volunteer recruitment is part of the Youth Work Fund, a council initiative that aims to support young people by increasing the youth work available across Warwickshire. The fund aims to support projects and initiatives which tackle local and county issues such as anti-social behaviour, alcohol misuse, alcohol related hospital admissions, bladed weapon use, drug related offences and child exploitation. The Youth Work Fund is available for community and voluntary sector groups that provide youth work services for 11-18 year olds in Warwickshire. For more information go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/1399/funding-provided-by-warwickshire-county-council-for-organisations-that-provide-youth-work-services-

For more information on Warwickshire County Council’s youth service visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice