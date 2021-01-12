Support for Warwickshire’s carers is available this winter

As we progress further into 2021 Warwickshire County Council is urging those with a caring responsibility to register with the Carer Wellbeing Service which can help with support planning during lo...

As we progress further into 2021 Warwickshire County Council is urging those with a caring responsibility to register with the Carer Wellbeing Service which can help with support planning during lockdown. The Warwickshire Carer Wellbeing Service can provide emotional and practical support as well as access to the Carers Response Emergency Breaks Service (CRESS).

The Warwickshire Carer Wellbeing Service, provided by Carers Trust Heart of England and funded by Warwickshire County Council, is a free service that gives those who look after family, a neighbour or a friend peace of mind should they not be able to continue their caring responsibilities. Carers can also access the CRESS service that can provide some regular breaks to be able to do their essential activities such as food shopping, collecting medication and exercise.

Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “For many the opportunity to take a break from their caring responsibility is a welcomed relief, particularly with everything that is going on with Covid-19, combined with the demands and stresses of everyday life. We currently have over 200 carers registered with the CRESS across the county. We would encourage anyone who is looking after a someone to sign up for this support, by registering with the Carer Wellbeing Service now and having an emergency plan in place should the unexpected happen.”

Sonja Woodhouse, CEO of Carers Trust Heart of England said: “Many people who care for others tell us that, due to their caring commitments, they feel unable to attend GP or hospital appointments and often lose contact with wider family and friends, leading to feelings of loneliness and isolation. The CRESS team are able to support carers to ensure that their health and wellbeing needs are met and offers peace of mind that the person you care for will be looked after if you aren’t able to.”

Once a carer has been in touch, support staff from the CRESS service will arrange a visit to the carer to complete a support plan for both the person with caring responsibilities and the person they are responsible for.

Warwickshire carers wellbeing Team and CRESS 02476 632972 (option 2) Email: [email protected] Website: www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/warwickshire-carer-wellbeing-service/

In addition to CRESS, carers also have access to Care Companion, an online support website which has been designed by professionals involved in the support of those with a caring responsibility. Care Companion can help with contingency planning through its interactive to-do list, which allows for daily tasks to be inputted and reminders to be scheduled for appointments.

In addition, there is also a mood diary for the carer to list how they feel each day or to note particularly stressful situations when they have felt low or upset. These notes can then be shown to the GP to help signpost to mental health based services, if needed.

The address book function allows for important addresses and contact numbers to be stored safely and can be accessed quickly when needed.

To access Care Companion, go to https://www.carecompanion.org.uk

If need to speak to someone please call the Samaritans 116 123 or Mental health Matters (Coventry and Warwickshire). This is a confidential service, available 24/7 with access to a trained team of experienced support workers. Available on 0800 616 171 or via the Time Online webchat.

