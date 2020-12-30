Warwickshire focuses on support for residents and businesses as the county moves into Tier 4

Following the news that Warwickshire will be placed under Tier 4 restrictions, Warwickshire County Council wants to ensure that residents and businesses can access support.

Following from the Government’s announcement that Warwickshire is moving into Tier 4 from 00:01 on Thursday 31 December, Warwickshire County Council wants to ensure that Warwickshire residents and businesses are able to get the support they need.

Moving to Tier 4 means that everyone must stay at home unless they have a ‘reasonable excuse’ such as work, education, childcare or essential activities set out in Government guidance. Adhering to the restrictions is crucial; we need Warwickshire’s residents to continue to do the right thing to contain the virus, help our hospitals and protect clinically extremely vulnerable residents while the vaccination programme continues to roll out.

Under Tier 4 restrictions, non-essential shops, hairdressers, nail bars, indoor entertainment venues, gyms, swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close. Households are not allowed to mix, but one person can meet another outside in a public place. Support and childcare bubbles are able to continue as before. Essential shops will remain open and residents are still able to attend a place of worship that is Covid-19 secure. Non-essential shops can provide click-and-collect or deliveries, and pubs, cafes and restaurants can continue to provide takeaway, drive-through or delivery services.

People should work at home wherever possible and generally minimise their time spent outside of the home. Warwickshire residents must not now stay overnight away from home. Holidays in the UK and abroad are not permitted. Those who have been identified as clinically extremely vulnerable should not go to work, even if they cannot work from home, and limit the time they spend outside of their homes.

For many people, including the elderly and vulnerable, these new restrictions may leave them anxious and isolated as we move into the New Year. Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said:

“Moving into Tier 4 is not the news we wanted to hear, but it’s clear from the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the increasing pressure on the NHS, that it is the best way to control the virus. However, I know this decision will have significant impact on Warwickshire residents and businesses and we are keen to do everything we can to support you. "So as we move into the New Year, I’m asking Warwickshire residents to play their part and help to keep each other safe. The vaccination programme continues to be rolled out and this gives us much hope for the future. But for now, as we get through these difficult winter months, we must remember that this is a public health crisis. So please follow the new restrictions, get a test if you have any of the Covid symptoms and remember the hands, face, space guidance. "By doing this, we can move towards the better 2021 that we are all looking forward to.”

One in three people with Covid don’t display any symptoms, so Warwickshire residents are also encouraged to use one of the new community testing sites for people with no symptoms. By identifying those people who have no signs of the virus, we can stop them spreading it without knowing. Appointments can be booked from www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidcommunitytesting .

With the closure of non-essential retailers and other organisations, the move to Tier 4 is likely to have a significant financial impact on many Warwickshire residents and businesses. Warwickshire County Council are reminding those in need that there are a range of advice and support services available to them. These include the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme which provides essential help for food and energy to our most vulnerable residents; self-isolation payments of £500 to those on low incomes or certain benefits who will lose income as a result of having to self-isolate; and a range of financial support for businesses that have been impacted or forced to close.

Details of all of these, and how to access them, can be found online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk or by calling the Warwickshire County Council hotline on 01926 410410.