Stratford Foodbank Fresh Food Project

Stratford upon Avon Foodbank is undertaking a 25 week project to deliver fresh food parcels to local families struggling to afford food. Working in partnership with Wellesbourne based Hunscote Far...

Stratford upon Avon Foodbank is undertaking a 25 week project to deliver fresh food parcels to local families struggling to afford food.

Working in partnership with Wellesbourne based Hunscote Farm Shop , and VASA, Stratford’s volunteer transport group, the Foodbank are supplying fresh food parcels to 90 local families based in and around Stratford upon Avon. Each family has been identified and assessed by referral partners, such as schools and social services, as being in need of support. The project, which started in November, runs for 25 weeks with each family receiving £20 of locally produced fresh meat, fruit and vegetables each week.

As well as addressing food poverty the Foodbank hopes to promote healthy eating choices by providing recipe cards with the parcels, which are also published on their website. The Stratford upon Avon Foodbank Fresh Food project is backed by funding from Warwickshire County Council and the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

Marion Homer Foodbank Manager said,

“Our usual system of support is around the provision of a three day emergency food parcel consisting of tinned and packet food items. The parcels are designed for short term use to support clients whilst they work with their referral agencies to resolve their crisis; although longer term support is always available if needed.

“With the uncertainties caused by the pandemic our Trustees realised that for some people longer term support might be needed, and were keen to support as many families as possible over a number of months. Fortunately, funding available through Warwickshire County Council has made this longer term support possible.

“After an initial appeal to referral partners to identify families resulted in 90 households being nominated it became clear that additional funding would be needed. We are very grateful that Orbit Group were able to provide the additional money to allow us to extend the scheme from 75 to 90 families.”

The Fresh Food Project is an excellent example of a number of groups and organisations working together, through the leadership of Stratford upon Avon Foodbank, to support those struggling to feed their families. The Foodbank is very grateful to the Bomford family who have allowed the charity to take over their packing room at Hunscote Farm one day a week in order to prepare and distribute the parcels, and for their expertise and advice in this area of food distribution.

Cath Bomford owner and Manager at Hunscote Farm Shop said,

"It’s a very positive experience working with Stratford upon Avon Foodbank; staffed by lovely volunteers keen to help those most in need. It is our pleasure to provide fresh local produce to the families, hopefully showing how much tastier and healthier fresh produce is. The vegetables are never more than three or four days from harvest and mostly grown on the farm or sourced locally, as is the meat".

Marion continued;

“However, as always, it is local volunteers who we are most indebted to, both those from the Foodbank and from VASA, all of whom are working hard to make our deliveries in a Covid-safe manner.

Fresh Food Family Feedback

This message was received by a family who is part of Stratford upon Avon Foodbank’s Fresh Food Project:

“I would like to confirm we have received our parcel today. Thank you ever so much for fresh fruits and veggies, and delicious meat too️. You made me really happy as I love cooking and will be able to use everything. Best wishes to everyone!!!

One Fresh Food family was so happy with the meals they had made from the fresh food parcels that they sent the Foodbank photographs of what they had made

Fresh Food Recipes:

Below is a full list of the recipes prepared by Foodbank Trustee Patty Page, which can also been seen on the Foodbank’s website here The recipes have also been given in printed form to the families taking part in the project. Winter Warming Casserole Sausage Surprise Curried Risotto Great Goulash Festive Bread and Butter Pudding Spicy Beef Stew Autumn Crumble Cheesy Potato Bake Chilli Wraps Leek and parsnip soup

Partnership with VASA Working in partnership with VASA, Stratford’s volunteer transport group, Stratford Foodbank are supplying fresh food parcels to 90 local families based in and around Stratford.

Ali Gravestock, Transport Manager at VASA said,

“We are delighted to work with Stratford upon Avon Foodbank to support the Fresh Food Project. During the pandemic some of our volunteers drivers have been in higher risk groups themselves and been unable to carry on volunteering. Delivering the food parcels has meant many of our volunteers have been able to return to volunteering duties. We are forever grateful for their hard work and dedication, as we are the Foodbank volunteers and farm staff who help support those in need.”

Orbit Contribution

After an initial appeal to referral partners to identify families resulted in 90 households being nominated it became clear that additional funding would be needed. Stratford upon Avon Foodbank were very grateful that Orbit Group were able to provide the additional funding to allow them extend the scheme from 75 to 90 families.

Cheryl Flavell, Placemaking & Partnerships Manager at Orbit said:

“We have been working extremely closely with Stratford Foodbank since the start of the pandemic to support its mission to provide for those most in need. Most recently we donated £8,500 towards their Fresh Food Project to support an additional 15 families so that all those identified as needing help could be catered for. We feel this is especially important at this time of year and hope that this 25-week project will make a real positive difference to those families as we head into 2021.”

Support from Warwickshire County Council

The Stratford upon Avon Foodbank Fresh Food project is backed by funding from Warwickshire County Council and the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

Cllr Heather Timms, WCC Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture said:

“This is a challenging time for all of us, but one positive thing we can take from this pandemic, is our increased sense of community. Time after time, I see people going the extra mile to help each other. Stratford upon Avon Foodbank’s Fresh Food project is an excellent example of partnership working through the leadership of the Foodbank to support those struggling to feed their families. We are delighted to support it.”

This initiative is just one of 27 schemes so far funded out of the Government’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance funding. The funding supports a range of initiatives supporting the most vulnerable residents including community cafes, fruit and veg bags, a community kitchen, mobile food banks, expansion of local food banks to provide chilled food and much more. All the schemes are promoted to people in local areas and more details will be made available as projects develop.

In the meantime, Warwickshire County Council’s hotline on 0800 408 1447 remains open for people who need urgent help to access food and well-being support during these difficult times.

The council’s welfare scheme, accessible here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme can also assist people in crisis by offering short term support to manage the needs of their households. To qualify for support from the scheme people need to be a UK resident, aged 16 or over, and have no other financial means to access food or fuel. Anyone facing serious hardship is invited to get in touch to find out more.