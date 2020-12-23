Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health urges calm as cases rise 

Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health, has urged residents to be calm as cases of the new strain of the coronavirus may have reached the county and numbers of positive cases of Covid-19 are rising.

Dr Shade Agboola has called for Warwickshire’s residents to take a measured approach to the news and has asked that they remain vigilant and keep to the guidelines of hands, face space.

She said: “We are now hearing that there are cases of the new strain of the coronavirus in Warwickshire. This is inevitable given that the county is part of the commuter line to the south east where this new strain appears to have emerged from and it is clear that it is not confined to that region.

“The new strain of the virus is very similar to what we have been dealing with to date. The main way in which it varies from the original strain is that it seems to be up to 70% more highly transmissible but, in terms of symptoms and effects, both strains appear to be the same.

“I know that this will lead to many questions - what does this mean for us? What should we do?

“The answer to this is relatively simple. We need to keep doing what we have been doing. Wash our hands regularly for 20 seconds especially after being out, wear a face covering where necessary and keep a 2m social distance from anyone who is not in your bubble. Keep visits short and any gatherings small. And if you have any symptoms, get a test.

“Those measures are our best defence against Covid-19 and the new variant.

“But we must keep heart. Alongside those measures, we have the increasing presence of lateral flow test sites, which will help us to stop those who are showing no symptoms from unwittingly passing on the virus, and increased vaccinations now coming on stream.

“With the holiday season nearly on us, we have to renew our efforts, be strong and carry on doing what we have been doing so well so far. There is light at the end of the tunnel but for now we need to keep calm and keep on doing the right thing.”

For all the latest guidance visit www.warwickshire/infomation-coronavirus