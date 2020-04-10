Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Temporary Changes to National Express service 11

National Express Coventry are making some further minor changes to the number 11 service between Royal Leamington Spa and Coventry.

With effect from Sunday 12th April, service 11 will be operating an amended timetable. There will still be the same frequency of buses, however buses will be running slightly earlier. 

Full details and the new timetable can be found on the National Express Coventry website.

Please remember, people should only be using public transport if absolutely essential to do so in accordance with the latest government guidance. If your journey is essential, please follow the social distancing rules, and use contactless payment to pay for your tickets where possible.

Published: April 10th 2020

