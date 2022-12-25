25th December

Welcome to the final day of our 2022 advent calendar, which has been full of kindness, wellness and community spirit throughout the month of December!

Each day we have been sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as important information on how to help one another stay safe and well during the colder winter months.

From all of us at Warwickshire County Council, we would like to wish everyone across the county and beyond a very Merry Christmas! However you choose to celebrate this time of year, we hope that you are able to enjoy some rest and well-deserved downtime with friends or family, and to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the New Year in a way that brings you joy this festive season.

To read what’s behind the rest of our advent calendar doors from earlier this month, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adventcalendar, and remember you can always follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram online to share your own community stories using the #KindWarwickshire hashtag.

We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

From everyone at Warwickshire County Council