23rd December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today, we’re focusing on taking care of our mental health. The festive period can be a time of joy, community and love, but some people might find themselves feeling stressed out, lonely or sad at this time of year. Taking a bit of time for yourself to look after your health and wellbeing is really important – this could be a chat with a friend, a quiet walk alone for some fresh air or spending some time on a hobby. A few minutes to yourself can make a big difference.

If you’re feeling low, try following the five ways to wellbeing to help lift your mood:

Keep learning – try something new over the festive period, such as a new recipe for your Christmas lunch or picking up a how-to book at your local library

Connect – the holiday period is a great time to reach out to friends and family you might have drifted away from over the year

Be active – getting a bit of exercise can improve your mood and make you feel good, so why not wrap up warm and go for a walk around your local area

Give – even the smallest act of giving can make a difference, from smiling at a stranger to spending a little extra time picking out the perfect gift for a friend

Take notice – also known as mindfulness, being aware of the present moment can help you to savour the small things in life

If you feel that you need support with your mental health, help is available. If you need someone to talk to, the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing line is available 24/7 throughout the festive period on 0800 616171. For more information about seasonal opening hours for other services such as online chat and face-to-face wellbeing hubs, visit the Wellbeing for Warwickshire website.

If you are feeling overwhelmed and in need of urgent help, visit the Dear Life website, where you will find information and advice for those contemplating suicide. Every life lost to suicide is a life lost too soon. If you need urgent advice, call 08081 966 798 for mental health services in Coventry and Warwickshire (available 24/7).

