22nd December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are sharing how Warwickshire communities are working together to help reduce loneliness this festive season.

Making Connexions by The Chapel Newbold, an initiative based in Rugby, used funding awarded by the County Council to deliver care packs and outdoor socialising to socially isolated people in specific areas of Rugby, thanks to their friendly campervan called Elmer. One person visited by Elmer said, “When I moved here, I had nothing: no money, no benefits, no furniture, and these guys really helped me.” Another said, “if this wasn’t here, I wouldn’t know where I’d be.”

Another organisation, The Open Door Café in Hampton Magna, have been using their awarded funding to provide afternoon tea and entertainment such as games of cards and dominos for village residents. One attendee said, “I’m stuck at home all day. I’ve been picked up and this is wonderful to get out to.” Another visitor said, “if I wasn’t here, I’d be at home on my own, watching TV.”

Warwickshire Libraries have been supporting local communities by offering a Home Library Service to deliver books to people in a range of formats, and a Mobile Library Service which makes almost 250 stops across the county. Warwickshire Libraries also have Reading Well book collections curated by health practitioners to support individuals on topics such as dementia, loneliness, and mental wellbeing. For more information visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

Warwickshire Libraries will close from 4pm on Christmas Eve (24 December), and will re-open again from Thursday 29 December, offering Twixmas opening hours so that residents can visit their local library on the 29, 30, and 31 December in between Christmas and New Year offering access to the full range of library services. Usual library opening hours will resume from Tuesday 3 January 2022. To find out local library opening times during the entire winter season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary.

If you or someone you know is feeling lonely or socially isolated, visit the County Council’s loneliness and social isolation webpages for support and further resources.

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 23 of our advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own community stories using the #KindWarwickshire hashtag.