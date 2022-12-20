20th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are sharing opportunities for Warwickshire residents to spend time somewhere warm and safe during the winter months, as part of our Warm Welcome scheme.

Community venues across the county are extending their opening hours and putting on additional events to help people stay warm and well if they are struggling to heat their homes. Visitors will also be able to access advice and guidance from partner organisations such as Citizens Advice.

Participating venues include:

Warwickshire libraries – open throughout the week, with coffee mornings, “crafternoon” tea and other events taking place. Find your local library.

Market Hall Museum in Warwick – additional events and opening hours.

Warwickshire County Record Office – additional opening hours to access online family history resources, expertise and refreshments. Find out when the CRO is open.

Warwickshire County Council's mobile library service – makes 250 stops across the county. Find your local stop.

Up to 80 community-led warm hubs through the Warwickshire Rural Community Council Winter Warm Hubs Project

Warm hubs in wholetime fire stations through Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Additional hubs set up by district and borough council partners

For more information about these, visit the Cost of Living website. Why not spend some time this winter researching your family history, reading a few extra books or getting to know other people living in your local area?

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 13 of our advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own community stories using the #KindWarwickshire hashtag.