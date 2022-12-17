17th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Warwickshire has initiatives and community groups set-up across the county who are offering a variety of food support to individuals and families, including shopping support and the delivery of food parcels, to the affordability and accessibility to good quality food for those who are struggling to make ends meet.

One way that Warwickshire County Council is helping local communities is through The Community Pantry Project, which has been set-up in Camp Hill, Lillington, and New Arley to help address food poverty in the county.

The pantries are a medium to long-term solution that aim to provide affordable subsidised food from across all food groups, including a wide selection of store cupboard essentials, chilled, frozen, and fresh fruit & vegetables, as well as a small selection of cleaning products and toiletries.

The Community Pantries also offer a safe space for those at a point of crisis to engage with Citizens Advice support workers in North Warwickshire, Bedworth, Rugby, and Nuneaton, or South Warwickshire. Citizens Advice can help to resolve underlying causes of individual situations such as debt, income maximisation, health, and other concerns. The County Council’s Family Information Service is also available to signpost individuals to family and children-related support.

Earlier this year Warwickshire CAVA also got involved in food support by handing out 185 ‘grab bags’ to children in the Hill Top and Caldwell area over the 6-week summer holidays. The bags contained easy-to-eat, pre-wrapped items with a long shelf-life, e.g. breakfast bars, fresh fruit, flapjacks, cheese biscuit snack bags, fruit drinks. The bags were available from Wembrook Community Centre on Wednesdays and the Hub on Fridays, which coincided with outreach Citizens Advice sessions to ensure there was a broader offer of support and advice. They repeated this activity over October half-term, where they handed out 60 bags in one week alone, and plan to repeat it during the first school holiday week before Christmas.

A representative from Warwickshire CAVA said, “Hill Top and Caldwell is a great example what can happen if communities drive solutions to their own needs, mixing opportunities and activities that improve wellbeing, have no stigma, and plug in with other services that can offer more targeted benefit to residents.”

To find out more about the food support available across Warwickshire, including where to find your nearest foodbank, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/foodsupport

We'll see you tomorrow for day 18 of our advent calendar!