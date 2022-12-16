16th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today, we are looking at Warwickshire’s Local Welfare Scheme which is distributing the Household Support Fund (HSF), a grant to provide support to vulnerable households in most need of help with significantly rising living costs, specifically food, energy and water bills. In Warwickshire, this support includes an extended welfare offer, countywide utility voucher campaigns, cost of living payments for families and carers of children eligible for benefits-related free school meals, and welfare grants for community-led groups and initiatives.

Earlier in the year, these welfare grants were awarded to a wide range of local schemes, including lunchtime grab bags for children, summer holiday meals and clubs, and hardship funds to provide essential living items.

One organisation which received funding was Doorway, an organisation working with homeless young people aged 16-25 years to give advice about their accommodation options including access to properties.

To help them settle into a new home, Doorway provide starter packs containing non-perishable food items, toiletries and essential household items such as duvet sets and energy efficient light bulbs. Using the HSF funding, they provided 15 young people with starter packs and supported 85 young people to manage their independent living with additional essentials based on individual circumstances. They also used funding to help young people pay their utility bills within the properties they provide for them.

Jimmy*, aged 21, was referred to Doorway by JobCentre Plus in March 2022. He had left the family home after witnessing domestic abuse and was staying in temporary accommodation with the local authority. He has learning disabilities, is autistic and has ADHD which can lead him being drawn into situations by others who try to take advantage of him.

Doorway accommodated him in a self-contained flat in May 2022 and he moved from their Advice Service to the Support Service. Once he had settled in and started to feel more comfortable around his support worker and the team, Jimmy started to participate in activities such as Jobwise and Healthwise and cooking sessions. Using funding, Doorway topped his meter up in early October when it started to become colder.

Unfortunately, this autumn he was taken advantage of when some external people forced their way into his flat and stole some of his belongings, including his bank card.

For Jimmy’s safety, Doorway moved him to a room they had available in a different town until the situation could be resolved. Doorway were able to provide everything that he needed from the grant: food and toiletries to help him feel at home. Jimmy is now settled in permanent accommodation in another town.

A representative from Doorway said, “we have seen that many young people who have an unsettled housing history also experience low self-esteem and have poor mental health. Worrying about buying food, being able to cook it and keeping warm can have an immense impact upon their wellbeing. This project has enabled Doorway to help 95 young people at different stages of homelessness from their first contact with us to ensuring that are able to cope on an ongoing basis. This has been brilliant, and we really appreciate it.”

There is further support available for housing and homelessness issues in Warwickshire.

Funding applications are currently open for our Cost of Living Grant Fund, for projects aiming to tackle one or more of the following cost of living pressures:

Food and other household essentials

Improving community assets and their sustainability

Improving access to services

Improving financial capability (for example, maximising income and reducing debt)

Improving mental wellbeing

Tackling social inequalities

Applications close Sunday 18 December at 5pm, and you can apply online here.

*Name changed to protect identity