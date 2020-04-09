Further changes to Arriva Midlands bus services from Friday 10th April

Arriva Midlands are making further changes to some of their services in Warwickshire.

With effect from Friday 10th April, Arriva Midlands are making further temporary changes to service 7, and services 74, 78, and 79.

Services 74/78/79 will operate a Saturday timetable six days per week.

Service 7 – the last outbound journey currently terminating at St Nicolas Park Drive shops will be extended to Nuneaton Bus Station.

Service 7 – the last Hinckley bound journey will do the Burbage loop.

Further details and updates can be found on the Arriva Midlands website.

Please remember, people should only be using public transport if absolutely essential to do so in accordance with the latest government guidance. If your journey is essential, please follow the social distancing rules, and use contactless payment to pay for your tickets where possible.