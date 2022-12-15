15th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today, we’d like to talk about keeping yourself healthy and avoiding illness. During the colder months, winter viruses like colds and flu become more prevalent. This can lead to increased health risks for more vulnerable people and increase the demand on health services.

There are steps you can take if you feel unwell to reduce the spread of the virus and to help yourself to feel better.

To help prevent the spread of viruses, you can:

Attend COVID-19 and flu vaccine appointments, if invited.

Continue to regularly wash hands with soap and water.

When coughing or sneezing, use a tissue and then throw this in the bin and wash your hands.

Aim to stay at home as much as possible when feeling unwell.

Checking in on loved ones who are more vulnerable can also support them if they are feeling unwell, particularly if they are staying at home. Help with shopping or even a chat with a friendly face can boost someone’s wellbeing while helping them to get better.

For more information on how to stay well this winter, visit our Winter Wellness webpages.

We'll see you tomorrow for day 16 of our advent calendar!