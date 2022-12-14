14th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Warwickshire Libraries are open with a warm welcome to support local communities this festive season, offering a great range of activities and Twixmas opening hours between Christmas and New Year to help residents make the most of these warm communal spaces this winter.

For children aged 4-11 years, many libraries across the county are offering free sessions between 19 – 29 December for children to have lots of fun creating Christmas crafts, which they can take home to enjoy during the festive season. You can view the dates, times, and locations to get involved on the Warwickshire Libraries ‘Christmas Crafts for Children’ Eventbrite webpage.

Adult customers are invited to join the free Virtual Reading Group event on Wednesday 21 December at 8pm, where attendees can meet friendly, like-minded people to discuss their favourite books from 2022 as well as their best Christmas reading recommendations. For any questions before the event, residents can email libraryevents@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Market Hall Museum are also catering to families with a Family Chill Out morning on Thursday 22 December to take a break from the Christmas rush. Wholesome Hedgehog will lead yoga workshops suitable for the whole family to help feel calm and balanced, followed by taking part in some calming crafts and mindful object handling with historical artefacts. The yoga workshops are £5 per person and last approximately 20 minutes, starting at 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am and 12pm. To book your place, visit the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire Eventbrite page.

