13th December

In the run up to Christmas we will be unveiling a daily dose of good tidings to help promote kindness and good feeling through the month. This week's theme is caring.

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit! Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Even when it’s cold outside, there are benefits to spending time outdoors – just make sure you wrap up warm when you do!

Tomorrow is the last Winter Warmer Walk of 2022 at Kingsbury Water Park. From 10-11am, you can join a member of our ranger team for a free guided walk around one of our best trails to immerse yourself in the natural world and chat about any stresses you might be feeling in daily life. The ranger team are there to provide a wellbeing break for an hour, whether giving a space for a friendly natter or offering a distraction by sharing some fascinating facts about the park and the creatures that call it home. It's free to join, but you'll need to book a place via the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite page.

Warwickshire Country Parks rangers have organised a fill-filled programme of activities throughout the festive period. Follow Warwickshire Country Parks on Facebook to receive updates.

Getting outdoors can also have significant mental health benefits, as the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust know well. Through their Wild Wellbeing programmes, people have the opportunity to spend time in nature to improve their mental health and resilience.

Watch a video about their Wilder Wellbeing programme.

