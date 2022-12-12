12th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Today we’re talking about how to be kinder to our environment by making small changes to enjoy a more sustainable Christmas. The top tips for residents wanting to explore a sustainable Christmas in 2022 are:

Wrapping paper and cards – Look for cards and wrapping paper made from recycled or FSC-certified paper. Avoid plastic ribbon and tape or foil-backed wrapping paper. Try to choose cards that you can recycle with no foil or glitter. Check out tape-free wrapping techniques such as furoshiki, a traditional Japanese method of using cloth to wrap and transport gifts. It makes for beautiful, unique, and reusable packaging.

Eat Seasonally –One really simple way of making Christmas more sustainable is to eat only those vegetables that are in season in December and that therefore do not carry the environmental cost of being imported from overseas. For Christmas dinner at least, you are in luck as all the staples of a yummy yule lunch – potatoes, sprouts, carrots, leeks, and parsnips – are all in season throughout the winter.

You can find out more ways to have a more sustainable Christmas at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3615/have-yourself-a-sustainable-little-christmas-in-2022

