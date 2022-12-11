11th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we’re sharing the story of the Open Door Café in Hampton Magna. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted activity in the local community and residents of the village were still feeling wary about getting together. The organisation applied for funding from Warwickshire County Council to put on special afternoon tea and entertainment for residents who might be feeling lonely.

The entertainment included sing-alongs and familiar games like cards and dominoes, and they’ve now hosted multiple afternoon teas to great success. One attendee said “I’m stuck at home all day. I’ve been picked up and this is wonderful to get out to.” Another visitor said, “if I wasn’t here, I’d be at home on my own, watching TV.”

This is one example of the many different activities going on in local areas around Warwickshire. To find out other activities taking place near you, check out Search Out Warwickshire, browse our list of funded community projects tackling loneliness or see your local parish council newsletter.

