10th December

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Warwickshire County Council is currently sharing a series of messages to help people look after their own health to try and avoid a hospital stay this Christmas.

The ‘Stay well this winter’ mini campaign has been developed especially for this time of year when pressures of winter such as cold weather, increased illness and more need for health services mean that people need to take extra care of themselves. The messages will help to ensure those who need GP support or emergency health and social care can get the help they need at the right time and in the right place.

Advice includes:

Visiting pharmacies for general information and advice and non-urgent health concerns

Using NHS 111 service online and by phone

Staying as warm as possible – keep your home at least 18 degrees

Making sure prescriptions are filled in advance

Finishing a course of antibiotics if prescribed

Eating balanced regular meals

Staying hydrated with lots of warm drinks

Checking in on vulnerable neighbours and setting up support networks

Planning for hospital stays and urgent care needs

Putting things in place for smooth hospital discharge

