9th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are sharing the kind and selfless work of Norma Wilson, who makes sure some of the county’s vulnerable young people and asylum seekers feel cared about during festive period.

For over 25 years, Norma has created hampers for young people who have recently left care and asylum seekers who now live alone without family support. You can read the full story about Norma’s volunteer work here. For those without families, Christmas can be a lonely and difficult time, and many do not receive any gifts at all, with the cost of living crisis presenting additional pressures for many this year. Norma’s hampers contain donated essential items such as socks, gloves, soups, and toothbrushes to festive goodies and other household provisions.

Norma’s act of kindness is one example of the many things people can do to support themselves and each other. For other ideas about showing kindness this festive season, visit the County Council’s five ways to wellbeing webpages.

