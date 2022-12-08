8th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are thinking about those who may be more vulnerable or lonely during this time of year, particularly those who are elderly.

The colder months can be difficult for older and more vulnerable people, who may be struggling with issues such as heating their homes sufficiently and avoiding respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19. They may also have difficulty getting around when it’s cold and icy outside, leading to them being cut off from normal activities and support networks.

If you know someone who is living alone, such as a friend, relative or neighbour, it’s a good idea to check in with them: make sure they have everything they need, and that they are able to stay safe, well and happy this winter.

For those that need a bit more help, there are lots of different types of support out there for people feeling lonely. For example, befriending is a service that provides regular phone or face-to-face meetings with a view to building friendships between people. Find out more about the organisations offering befriending services throughout Warwickshire.

For other support, including national resources, community-led projects to combat loneliness, and services such as volunteering or timebanking, visit our Loneliness webpages.

