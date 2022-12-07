7th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

During the colder months, it’s important to stay warm to help you to stay healthy. The cold weather can make certain health conditions worse, especially for those who are more vulnerable.

You should try to warm your home to at least 18 degrees, or at least warm the rooms that you use most frequently, such as the living room and bedroom.

In addition, if you’re feeling cold you could also go for a walk or do some exercise to warm yourself up. Eating a warm meal, having a hot drink or wearing lots of layers will also help to keep you warm.

In the colder weather, elderly and more vulnerable people may need more help, for example, if it’s icy and slippery then this may stop people from going out. Checking in on more vulnerable loved ones and neighbours is a great way to offer support, whether it’s helping someone to get out and about, a friendly face to share a cuppa with or maybe some groceries and supplies dropped off.

Lots of places around Warwickshire are opening their doors as Warm Welcome locations this winter, from libraries and museums to fire stations and the Warwickshire Rural Community Council warm hubs network. People can spend time there on their own or with others, taking part in activities or just being indoors somewhere warm and safe.

There is more advice here on staying warm, how to support others and tips to reduce energy bills.

