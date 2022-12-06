6th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are sharing information about the Warwickshire County Council (WCC) Councillors Grant Fund, which had two rounds of applications take place earlier this year. The fund provided each County Councillor with a pot of £8,000 to support projects within their division. Town and parish councils, voluntary and community groups and not-for-profit organisations who may be seeing small-scale funding were invited to submit an application.

Round one of the scheme started to see some of the funding being distributed to organisations around the county, including to Aunty Jen Productions, a professional theatre company based in Studley. Jennifer Rigby, their Artistic Director said: “Through successful grant applications to the WCC County Councillors Grant Fund we have been able to stage a socially distanced pantomime, support our theatre academy and provide subsidised places for students to attend workshops and performances. Our project employed local actors and aims to reduce isolation and loneliness through our lively volunteer programme and encourages social cohesion by working with local small businesses and grass-roots venues that might not normally engage with The Arts.”

All applications to the fund were encouraged to build community capacity and improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Warwickshire in both urban and rural areas. To read more about the fund, which is now closed for 2022, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3241/supporting-our-communities-county-councillor-grant-fund-now-open-for-applications

A newly launched Cost of Living grant fund, worth £180,000 to support voluntary and community groups across the county to establish projects that address cost of living pressures, is still available for applications until 5pm on 18 December 2022. To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/colgrant

