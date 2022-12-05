5th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today’s example of community spirit shares the experience of one of our kind Homes for Ukraine hosts, Sonja. Over the past nine months, hundreds of people fleeing Ukraine have begun a new chapter of their lives in Warwickshire via the Homes for Ukraine scheme. The people of Warwickshire have generously welcomed 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to their homes. Since the initiative began, there have been offers from 600 households in the county to host Ukrainian refugees, with some sponsors hosting family groups.

Sonja is one of these generous hosts. Even though the process for her was not easy, she never felt like stepping away. Sonja has been joined by Yevheniia and her two daughters, Sofiia and Vika, who fled their hometown, Kharkiv in April 2022. Since then, they have built a great relationship and have found that they have a lot in common.

Sonja has been delighted with Warwickshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine team’s support this year, as she has been able to help Yevheniia find a job, just two months after arriving in the UK, and placed her two girls in local schools. You can read the case study in full here.

Anyone able to offer a safe home to people fleeing Ukraine can enquire about becoming a sponsor as part of the scheme. Find more information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 6 of our advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own community stories using the #KindWarwickshire hashtag.