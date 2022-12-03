3rd December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Be active

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit! Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some info on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Keeping active during the winter months can feel like an uphill struggle. Wintry conditions and reduced daylight hours can lead to people being less active during this time.

Taking regular exercise can improve health and wellbeing, and even 10 minutes a day of physical activity can boost your mood. Exercise with someone else brings added social benefits so if you're finding it hard to get motivated speak to your friends and neighbours and buddy up on keeping fit. From a quick walk around the block to joining in with the wide range of dance and fitness classes running at gyms and community centres, there are options to suit everyone and all levels of fitness.

If you have mobility issues or simply want to do something inside your home, there are specific seated exercises to be found by going to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing.

The website is a great resource for all levels of fitness and the exercises allow you to go at your own pace and you can even rewind and pause the videos, should you need to.

More advice can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/keepingactive

For more information about good health and wellbeing visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness