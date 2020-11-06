Bus service arrangements during closure of Wood Street, Stratford upon Avon, 11th - 17th November 2020

Wood Street, Stratford upon Avon, will be closed from 11th to 17th November to allow for resurfacing works to take place.

During this time, bus services will need to pick up and drop off from different stops to normal. Below is a list of the temporary stops and a map indicating where each stop is.

Windsor St Coach Park

15 to West Green Drive

5 to Wellesbourne –Warwick –Leamington

X50/50 to Shipston –Chipping Norton

X18 to Evesham

X18 to Warwick –Leamington –Coventry

X19 to Redditch

X16/18C school & college buses will also serve Windsor St

Park & Ride

Guild St next to M&S

5C to Justins Avenue

27 to Pebworth

229 to Snitterfield

51 to Moreton in Marsh

X20 to Solihull –Coventry

X50 to Birmingham

Guild St opposite M&S

1 & 2 to Chipping Campden –Moreton in Marsh

3 to Lower Quinton

4 to Trinity Mead

5A to Justins Avenue

6, 7, 50A, X7 to Banbury

Thank you to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for kindly agreeing to allow buses to use their coach park on Windsor Street.

Passenger Transport Development Team