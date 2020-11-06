Bus service arrangements during closure of Wood Street, Stratford upon Avon, 11th - 17th November 2020

Wood Street, Stratford upon Avon, will be closed from 11th to 17th November to allow for resurfacing works to take place.
During this time, bus services will need to pick up and drop off from different stops to normal. Below is a list of the temporary stops and a map indicating where each stop is.
Windsor St Coach Park
15 to West Green Drive
5 to Wellesbourne –Warwick –Leamington
X50/50 to Shipston –Chipping Norton
X18 to Evesham
X18 to Warwick –Leamington –Coventry
X19 to Redditch
X16/18C school & college buses will also serve Windsor St
Park & Ride
Guild St next to M&S
5C to Justins Avenue
27 to Pebworth
229 to Snitterfield
51 to Moreton in Marsh
X20 to Solihull –Coventry
X50 to Birmingham
Guild St opposite M&S
1 & 2 to Chipping Campden –Moreton in Marsh
3 to Lower Quinton
4 to Trinity Mead
5A to Justins Avenue
6, 7, 50A, X7 to Banbury
Thank you to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for kindly agreeing to allow buses to use their coach park on Windsor Street.