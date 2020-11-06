Warwickshire County Council provide advice on how best to celebrate Diwali safely this year.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) would like to reassure residents that, while we continue to follow government guidance to keep ourselves and loved ones safe, there are still many ways that the co...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) would like to reassure residents that, while we continue to follow government guidance to keep ourselves and loved ones safe, there are still many ways that the community can celebrate Diwali safely from home.

Due to the new lockdown restrictions in place, residents unfortunately won’t be able to meet up in person with their friends and extended families. We hope that they instead enjoy the celebrations by using video calls to wish friends or family members a happy Diwali, or by joining some of the many virtual events taking place that feature music, story-telling, dancing and cultural activities. Residents are also encouraged to decorate their homes with bunting, paper fans, fairy lights, garlands and rangoli table decorations and of course you can still cook up a feast for those in your household or bubble.

In support of the celebrations, the County Council’s fire and rescue service are also sharing some top fire safety tips on how to stay safe at home this year:

Please use LED battery operated tea lights which are very effective, reusable and come in many colours

If you do light candles or oil lamps, never leave them unattended and put burning candles out when you leave the room, ensuring they are not near curtains, drapes or decorations that may catch fire

Always put candles on a heat resistant surface and in a vessel that will contain the candle should it fall over, like a jam jar or a proper glass/ceramic candle holder

Don’t leave cooking unattended

Ensure everyone in your household is aware of escape routes

Make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them regularly.



Kieran Amos, Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“With the bigger Diwali events being cancelled this year, we know many will be holding smaller celebrations with their household or bubble so we would like to urge residents to enjoy these celebrations safely. We understand that lots of you will want to light candles or oil lamps – it is after all, the festival of lights! However, we are asking residents to be mindful of fire risks and consider using LED lights and candles instead to reduce the risk of a fire in your home.

“We’d also like to warn residents of the dangers of buying fireworks to use in your gardens at home. Fireworks and bonfires can cause devastating injuries, even if you are being careful. First and foremost, we wish everyone a very safe and happy Diwali and would therefore urge people to go LED and ditch the back-garden fireworks.”

Cllr Les Caborn, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“We know that with the new lockdown rules in place, lots of residents will be disappointed that they won’t be able to celebrate Diwali the way they would like to. We do still want the community to celebrate Diwali at home though and there are still lots of ways you can celebrate. However, as cases of Covid-19 are continuing to rise, it’s important that we all take responsibility and do the right thing for Warwickshire this Diwali by staying home, protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“The festival of lights represents a source of goodness and the vitality of life. Loved ones come together to celebrate its power and this year Diwali will represent, despite the situation we find ourselves in, that lighter and brighter times lie ahead!”

For the latest guidance on Coronavirus visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus

For further fire safety advice visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely

To sign up to West Midlands Combined Authority Diwali on the Screen 2020 virtual event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/diwali-on-the-screen-tickets-125622258557