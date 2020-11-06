Lockdown brings changes to library, museum and one stop shop services in Warwickshire

Changes have taken place to library, museum and one stop shop services in Warwickshire as a result of the second COVID-19 lockdown that has now started ~ but library ‘Click & Collect’, home...

Changes have taken place to library, museum and one stop shop services in Warwickshire as a result of the second COVID-19 lockdown that has now started ~ but library ‘Click & Collect’, home book delivery and digital services will remain available to the public.

Customers who would normally access services face-to-face through Warwickshire one stop shops can contact Warwickshire County Council’s Customer Service Centre on 0300 555 8171 and many services can be accessed online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk.

Warwickshire County Council’s Museum and Archive Service public sites, including Market Hall Museum and the County Records Office, have closed to the public.

All Warwickshire Libraries sites are temporarily closed to the public for browsing. However, the ‘Click & Collect’ service that operated earlier this year is again available, with customers able to order their books and collect them from libraries across the county.

Warwickshire Libraries customers can pre-order their books free of charge at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, or they can phone 0300 555 8171 or email [email protected] with their book reservation requests.

Fines waived

Fines will be waived, and customers need not worry about returning items during lockdown. Warwickshire Libraries want customers to stay safe and not to worry about the books they have borrowed.

Please share this information with friends and families, particularly anyone vulnerable or who is self-isolating, and reassure them that they will not be fined for any overdue books.

Access to computers

There is pre-bookable access to computers at the libraries. This must be booked in advance, with computers available for 45-minute sessions. In order to keep customers and staff safe, staff support and scanning will not be available, but printing will be.

These sessions need to be pre-booked using the online booking service at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff about booking or email [email protected].

Mobile and delivery services

A reduced contactless Mobile Library Service is currently in operation. Staff can select up to 4 books per customer to be collected from designated locations around Warwickshire. To arrange a collection of books, please contact the Mobile Library Team on 01926 851031 or [email protected].

The doorstep home library delivery service is also continuing for Warwickshire Libraries’ vulnerable customers in the community, as are regular befriending phone calls to residents who are alone at this time, offering support and information.

Many residents said they were “overwhelmed” by the support they received from the service during the first lockdown, describing it as a “lifeline”.

Further information and updates on libraries services can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries where you can join the library online, renew books online 24/7 and access digital library services such as eBooks, magazines and newspapers, and audio books.

Digital services are available

The BorrowBox service has already proved to be extremely popular with Warwickshire library service users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers something for everyone, including eBooks and eAudiobooks for adults wanting to lose themselves in a work of fiction and for children who need some extra entertainment to keep them occupied this autumn.

Free eMagazines and eNewspapers with popular titles to download and read at your leisure are also available through PressReader and RB Digital, which will let you read a wide variety of worldwide publications on your device, whether that is your mobile phone, tablet or computer, through their websites and apps.

All you need to access these for free are your library card number and email address.

There are already a wide variety of digital library and museum services available online and staff will be ensuring these continue to be available over the coming weeks, as well offering the Warwickshire Libraries online enquiry service to support residents to access eBooks, magazines and newspapers.

Keeping in touch with people online has never been so important, so Warwickshire Libraries and Heritage & Culture Warwickshire staff will continue to use their very popular social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to deliver their weekly programmes of online events.

These include Arty Tots fun for the under 5s, ‘Show and Tell’ sessions from the Warwickshire archives, online RhymeTime and StoryTime sessions, live Q&A sessions and storytelling sessions with national authors, and much more

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “Like other local authorities, in Warwickshire we are once again ensuring that our library services continue to operate, albeit in a different way, during this second lockdown.

“Although we have temporarily closed our library buildings for browsing, we have not closed the Warwickshire Libraries service, with our ‘Click & Collect’ service, contactless mobile library and home delivery service continuing to operate, and our digital libraries services being available online.

“We have seen an enormous take-up of our enhanced digital resources since the start of the pandemic, and library users across Warwickshire can still borrow physical books via ‘Click and Collect’, our contactless mobile libraries and the home delivery service during this lockdown.

“Customers without access to the internet can contact a local library via telephone to reserve their books.

“We will continue to offer our online services, including the ability to renew books online 24/7 on the Warwickshire Libraries webpage, borrow free eBooks and eAudio books and music through BorrowBox, and read eMagazines and eNewspapers online. All these services are completely free to Warwickshire Libraries users.

“Warwickshire Libraries staff have been working hard to develop our ‘Click and Collect’, home delivery and digital services during the pandemic and these will continue, while we ensure the safety of the public and our staff is the priority over the coming weeks.”

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture, said:

“Regrettably, like other museum services nationally and locally, as a result of this second COVID-19 lockdown and in order to keep people safe, we have needed to temporarily close our Museums and Archives service to the public.

“Our staff will continue to work proactively behind the scenes to support our residents over the coming weeks and will continue to deliver online activities for everyone to take part in and enjoy, including Arty Tots for the under 5s, ‘Show and Tell’ sessions from the Warwickshire archives and much more.

“Please follow the service on its social media channels and visit the websites to find out the very latest information and programme of activities.”