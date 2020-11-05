05/06/2019 Morad Mohamad Ahmed t/a Congraves Sweets & Treats Long Street Atherstone Warwickshire

Morad Mohamad Ahmed t/a Congraves Sweets & Treats, Long Street, Atherstone Warwickshire
Defendant Name & Address: Morad Mohamad Ahmed t/a Congraves Sweets & Treats, Long Street, Atherstone Warwickshire
Date: 05/06/2019
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations – tobacco products in possession for sale were not in plain packs (x11 offences)
- Tobacco & Related Products Regulations – tobacco products in possession for sale were not marked with the required health warnings (x9 offences)
- Trade Marks Act – possession for sale of counterfeit tobacco products (x5 offences)
Penalty/Outcome: 15mths in custody