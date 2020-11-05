05/06/2019 Morad Mohamad Ahmed t/a Congraves Sweets & Treats Long Street Atherstone Warwickshire

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Defendant Name & Address: Morad Mohamad Ahmed t/a Congraves Sweets & Treats, Long Street, Atherstone Warwickshire

Date: 05/06/2019

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations – tobacco products in possession for sale were not in plain packs  (x11 offences)
  • Tobacco & Related Products Regulations – tobacco products in possession for sale were not marked with the required health warnings  (x9 offences)
  • Trade Marks Act – possession for sale of counterfeit tobacco products (x5 offences)

Penalty/Outcome: 15mths in custody

Published: 5th November 2020

