Helping Warwickshire residents to do the right thing

Residents across Warwickshire will shortly receive a helpful guide from Warwickshire County Council and partners packed with information about services and support available to them to stay as safe, healthy and connected as possible throughout the pandemic.

The booklet highlights how residents can continue to access key services from the council and other public and voluntary sector organisations and contains advice to help people look after themselves and their loved ones. This important information is relevant to everyone and the booklet will be delivered to every household throughout the county so people who do not use services online can get this important information at this time.

Also contained in the guide is important information from Dr. Shade Agboola, Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health to raise aware of simple behaviours people can adopt to protect themselves from the virus and control its spread which is just as important now as the country enters a second phase of lockdown as it was before these measures were imposed.

The guide recognises the challenges that these periods of isolation and reduced social contact pose and signposts people to a range of support to stay physically and mentally well and seek help if in danger or without anywhere to turn

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe said: “Supporting our residents throughout the pandemic is our priority as we continue to navigate these changing and uncertain times together.

“Our recent booklet contains a range of information for all residents, particularly those more vulnerable during the pandemic so we can all access information to help us stay safe, healthy and connected, to support one another where we can.

“We recognise that some of our residents don’t have digital access, so this printed booklet will be delivered to each household and also includes details about how to access services over the phone, ensuring all our residents can access the services and support that they need.”

Along with receiving a printed version of the booklet, people can also access a digital copy on the county council website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshiretogether

Further advice and information about council services during the pandemic is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.

A hotline is also available for anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 on 0800 4081447 (opening hours Mon-Thurs 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm and Sunday 10am to 1pm).