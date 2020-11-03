Warwickshire announces that 11plus tests will take place this weekend

Warwickshire County Council, on behalf of the six selective schools within the county, will be holding 11+ testing sessions over the weekend of 7th and 8th November 2020, for children .....

Warwickshire County Council, on behalf of the six selective schools within the county, will be holding 11+ testing sessions over the weekend of 7th and 8th November 2020, for children who are due to start secondary school in September 2021.

There are no plans to postpone these testing sessions in light of the government's recently announced national lockdown, which will commence on Thursday 5th November. All venues have conducted stringent risk assessments before opening for the examination.

Candidates will already have received information in the post to confirm the details of their allocated testing sessions, as well as information related to COVID-regulations at each test venue. A further email has been sent since the announcement of the national lockdown to assure parents that the examination would still be taking place.

The eleven plus testing sessions were initially scheduled for September. Warwickshire took the decision to push that date back in line with Government guidance, to give pupils, many of whom had been out of school since March, the chance to have some time in school to prepare them for the examination.

Cllr Colin Hayfield, portfolio holder for education and learning, said: “I am pleased that we are able to proceed with the eleven plus tests. The venues have strict Covid-secure regulations in place and parents and candidates have been contacted and advised of all the strict measures put in place to ensure theirs, and everyone’s, safety.

“Warwickshire took the decision to give candidates a bit more time in school before the examination. We felt that the disruption of not being able to attend school, followed by the reopening after the summer holiday, was enough for the children to deal with. The additional time gave them the chance to settle back into education so that they would have every chance of doing themselves justice at the exam.

“Venues have taken every measure to ensure that the examinations can take place safely. I’m pleased that the children taking part do not need to face any further disruption so my thanks go to all who have worked so hard to ensure that they can sit their tests this weekend. I wish all candidates the very best of luck.”