Remembrance themed fire appliances unveiled – Lest we Forget!

On 11 November, millions of people will pause to mark the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the First World War armistice.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, events and celebrations to mark the occasion will be very different this year and many have been cancelled or will take place online. In light of this, Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service will be marking the event this year with the unveiling of not one, but two fire engines with a distinct Remembrance Sunday design, with the wording, ‘Lest we Forget’.

The two appliances, one based at Bedworth fire station and one at Coleshill, will also be on display during a 2 minutes silence outside the fire stations on the 11 November at 11am.

Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, Kieran Amos said:

“We know Remembrance Sunday will be very different this year, as sadly, services have either been cancelled or moved online to ensure the safety of our residents during the national lockdown. However, it’s important that the occasion is still marked, to honour all those who lost their lives during the First and Second World War. We chose to do this by wrapping two of our fire engines with the key message of – Lest we Forget, along with a moving image of a soldier in a poppy field.

“In addition, we will also be holding a two minutes silence at 11am with flags on all stations flying at half-mast.

“More now than ever, we should remember those who have given great Service to this Nation, but it is also an equally important reminder for us to seek peace and reconciliation in the world.”



Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“Every year the country unites to mark the day World War One ended in 1918, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month. This year, however, things will be different, which is why we wanted to honour the occasion with the two new look fire appliance wraps. They really are a fitting tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives, so that we could live ours.”



Talking about the unveiling of the appliances, Roy Charlesworth, Chairman of the Coleshill Branch of the Royal British Legion said:

“Remembrance Sunday will be marked very differently this year and we are honoured to have Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service pay tribute to the Royal British Legion and to all those who have served and continue to serve to protect our nation. It really is a tribute that we can all be very proud of.

“Remembrance Sunday is very much a time of reflection and for communities to come together and although we can’t do that in the same way this year, I would urge residents from across the county to take the time on Sunday to reflect on what the day means for them and to think about all those on the frontline who are working hard to protect our communities during this very difficult time.”

For more information on the Royal British Legion and how you can mark the occasion from home, visit:

https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance/about-remembrance/act-of-remembrance