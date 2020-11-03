Bus service arrangements during overnight closure of London Road, Shipston on Stour - 3rd - 7th November 2020

London Road, Shipston on Stour is closed overnight from 18:00pm to 06:00am between 3rd and 7th November 2020.

During this time, the Stagecoach 50 service will be unable to serve Chipping Norton after 18:00pm. Passengers who would normally use the 18:45pm Chipping Norton to Shipston on Stour journey should arrange to make the journey with a local taxi company instead and fare(s) will be reimbursed in line with the Terms and Conditions below. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Taxi terms and conditions:

Reimbursement will only be paid for journeys between 3rd and 7th November 2020 for the 18:45 Chipping Norton to Shipston on Stour journey . A receipt MUST be obtained from the Taxi company for the journey and sent to Passenger Transport Dept, Transport Operations, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, Warwickshire. CV34 4SX. Please include your name, address, contact telephone number and your bank details (bank name, sort code and account no). Please mark the envelope CONFIDENTIAL. Reimbursements will be paid via bank transfer as soon as possible. No reimbursement will be paid without an official receipt from a licenced Taxi company. Warwickshire County Council cannot be held responsible for any items lost in the post.

Details of Taxi companies can be obtained from the Transport Operations Dept on 01926 412929 (opt 2 from the menu), via email on [email protected] or via Twitter or Facebook @WCCBusServices.