National Express Coventry service changes - Monday 2nd November 2020

From Monday 2nd November National Express Coventry will be making some minor changes to their services.

Service 585

Services 585, 585A, and 585B will be renumbered to 85, 85A, and 85B. Service 785S will be renumbered to 85S. Service 585S will remain the same. A revised timetable will also be introduced with off peak journeys diverted to serve Elliot Field Retail Park Tesco. Buses in Coventry will depart from Stand F in Pool Meadow Bus Station.

Services 580 and 539

Both services will have a minor timetable change.

Further information and links to the new timetables can be found on the National Express website.