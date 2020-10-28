Academy trust appointed for new specialist school in Ash Green

Thrive Education Partnership has been appointed as the academy trust for a new purpose-built school in Ash Green for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The school features five adjacent bungalows for residential or overnight provision. It is located on Wheelwright Lane, adjacent to Wheelwright Lane Primary School and Exhall Grange Specialist School.

The school is due to open in September 2021 and will offer 80 places for children with Autism (ASD) and/or Social Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs, aged nine to 19 years old.

Formerly owned by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the site was purchased by Warwickshire County Council in order to keep more of our SEND learners within Warwickshire. This will minimise disruption for vulnerable pupils, keeping health and social care integrated with their education and will help to reduce the cost from expensive out of county placements..

Cllr Colin Hayfield, portfolio holder for education and learning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted that Thrive Education Partnership has been appointed as the academy trust for the new school. Like most councils, we have a growing need for school places for children and young people with special educational needs. The school will enable us to provide our young people with the excellent education and support they deserve in a school closer to family, friends and their communities.”

Richard Chapman, CEO of Thrive Education Partnership, said: “We are proud and excited to be opening our brand new school from September 2021. In collaboration with Warwickshire County Council, we will ensure that we establish a vibrant and innovative provision that provides a model of exceptional practice to all.

“We are determined to ensure that our children and young people are provided with the very best quality of support and education, enabling their individual aspirations to be met through a highly personalised and holistic approach.”