WCC distributes almost 1,200 laptops to local schools to help disadvantaged children.

As part of Warwickshire County Council’s priority to ensure the children and young people in the county can continue their academic education through the pandemic, they have distributed almost 1,200 laptops to local schools.

Improving access to digital resources is a key step in tackling attainment gaps in education. Yet the ongoing transmission of Covid-19 may mean some children have periods when they need to self-isolate at home, many without access to the technology they need to continue learning.

Although the DfE announced last week that the number of laptops available to disadvantaged children has reduced due to a change in the allocation process, this doesn’t change the support that Warwickshire County Council continues to make available.

Portfolio holder for Children’s Services Jeff Morgan explained:

“Warwickshire County Council has worked hard to ensure all disadvantaged pupils have access to the curriculum and high-quality learning materials via laptops and networks. This was been particularly important when many schools were closed, and pupils had to rely on networked devices to keep up to speed with their studies.”

The supply of laptops is just one part of a wider package of support from the Council, which also includes the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme. This exists to help the most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis by providing basic and essential help.