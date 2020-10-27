Parents and guardians are running out of time to apply for a secondary school place in September 2021.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging those parents and guardians who have a child due to start secondary school next year to submit their application before the deadline of 31st October.

As the national closing date approaches, the Council is concerned about the large number of parents who have not yet submitted their applications. Any application submitted after this weekend’s deadline will not be considered until after the National Offer Day in March 2021. By this time, many of the more popular schools will be full and they are less likely to be offered a place at their preferred school.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unlikely that secondary schools will be holding open days or evenings for new students in the same way as previously. However, many will be holding online events so that it is still possible to talk with staff and current pupils. Families are also encouraged to use school websites to find out key information such as admission policies and school transport options.

All parents and guardians with a child due to start secondary school in 2021 should have received a letter in September from Warwickshire County Council, outlining the process and application details. If you didn’t receive this letter, or if you haven’t yet submitted your application for a secondary school place, please go online to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/applying-secondary-school-place. Applications must be submitted by 11.59pm on Sunday 31st October.