Powerful video created by Warwickshire County Council to support healthy family relationships 

Warwickshire County Council with the support of the Department for Work and Pensions, has created a powerful animation video highlighting the impact of parental conflict on children as they grow up and to encourage healthy family relationships amongst parents and carers across Warwickshire.

Good family relationships are enjoyable for their own sake and they also help children feel secure and loved. However, latest reports suggest that lockdown has led to an increase in parental conflict. One in ten children live with one or both parents who are struggling with conflict caused by a range of issues such as housework, money and debt, work and contact issues between parents.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said:

“We understand that parents are doing the best they can to care for their children during this difficult time whilst juggling work, friends, looking after the home and trying to keep their own relationships strong as a couple.

“There’s also no denying that having children, especially in the early years, puts a huge demand on everyone and relationships can suffer.

“We put children and families at the heart of everything we do so we want all parents and carers in Warwickshire to know that support and advice is available.

“If you’re struggling with your relationship, remember that you’re not alone – we all have arguments, it’s how they’re resolved that matters. Things can get better.”

14,000 children in Warwickshire are affected by parental conflict and children can suffer emotionally. This can result in depression and anxiety, issues with physical health, behavioural problems and struggles at school. Conflict can also have negative effects when a child grows up on things like their adult relationships, employment and mental wellbeing. All relationships have tricky moments, what's important is solving any problems and getting help.

There are organisations and services that can provide advice, tips and support to help keep parental relationships strong and provide support and guidance if relationships break down.

For more information on family relationships visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/familyrelationships or contact the Family Information Service on 01926 742274 or by emailing [email protected] Watch the video -