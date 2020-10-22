Mental health support for young people through schools

Warwickshire County Council is working together with mental health services and schools to continue to raise awareness of support available to help young people to look after their mental health. S...

Warwickshire County Council is working together with mental health services and schools to continue to raise awareness of support available to help young people to look after their mental health.

Schools are encouraged to be open and explore topics of mental health and emotional wellbeing with pupils and have been provided with new resources for teachers to effectively do so – this is in addition to wider support schools may already provide.

To support curriculum planning, the county council will be providing all schools with access to a one-year subscription to the PSHE Association. This will help schools to plan, optimise, and deliver high quality Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) education. PSHE helps pupils to develop skills to stay healthy and safe, including encouraging them to talk about their emotions in a supportive environment.

This is in addition to the several services that can be accessed through schools to support young people and their families to address mental health concerns.

The Warwickshire School Health and Wellbeing Service provides support and advice for pupils on a range of topics including emotional wellbeing, stress and anxiety. To benefit from support, or to find out more information about the service, get in touch anytime by calling 03300 245 204 or email [email protected].

Also accessible through schools is Rise, a family of NHS-led services providing emotional wellbeing and mental health services for under 18s in Coventry and Warwickshire. If you are worried about a child’s mental wellbeing visit www.cwrise.com or call 02476 641799 between 8am and 8pm or 0300 200 0011 overnight to speak to a qualified mental health professional.

Warwickshire schools are able to access the county council’s Educational Psychology Service for advice and guidance, including support following 'critical incidents' like suicide, sudden bereavements, and accidents witnessed by children and young people. The service aim is to support vulnerable children and young people to create a successful working relationship between home and school.

Warwickshire County Councillor Colin Hayfield, portfolio holder for education and learning, said: “Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and young people is a priority for the council and its partners. Throughout this pandemic, the council has worked closely with schools to ensure they have the best information to keep young people happy and healthy during this difficult time for them.

“If you are worried about a young person, I would strongly urge you to talk to the child about how they are feeling or to talk to the child’s school who will be able to signpost to the best help for that child. We want to remind everyone that they matter, they are not alone and there is always support available to them.”