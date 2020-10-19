Residents urged to act now to avoid a local lockdown

With the rise of COVID cases across Warwickshire being attributed to household transmission, Public Health Warwickshire are advising the following.

With the rise of COVID cases across Warwickshire being attributed to household transmission, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health is strongly advising that residents do not mix indoors with anyone they do not live with, except for close friends or family who are part of their support bubble.

This is to help to slow down the increase in COVID-19 cases and to stop the county having stricter measures imposed.

Talking about the rise in household transmission over the last two weeks, with some areas going above 100/100,000, Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health said:

“We have been working really hard with our District and Borough colleagues over the last few weeks to bring infection rates down in key areas such as the hospitality industry, and those measures have been very effective. Businesses have really stepped up their game and are working as hard as they can to ensure that their premises are COVID secure. However, household transmissions are on the rise, with people choosing to visit family and friends in their homes, over going out.

“I understand that residents may have concerns around visiting venues outside their homes to meet up with family or friends. However, when meeting in the home, people are becoming complacent and forgetting about essential guidance such as keeping a 2-meter distance from those they do not live with. They are also being lulled into a false sense of security that it’s ok to hug and have close contact with those they are visiting.

“In order to control the virus and reduce the chances of Warwickshire being put under stricter measures, I am urging all residents to take action now and not mix indoors with anyone they do not live with, except for close friends or family who are part of their support bubble.”

Cllr Les Caborn, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Our best defence from Covid-19 is to make sure that we don’t take it home with us. This means washing our hands, wearing a face covering, keeping a social distance and, for now, working to reduce the number of contacts we make.

“Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 such as a high temperature, new continuous cough or a loss of taste or smell, should isolate immediately with their household and not mix with anyone else or go anywhere except to take a test.

“If we limit our social contacts now, and continue to wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and keep more than 2m from anyone we don’t live with, we will be able to continue doing the things we enjoy without increased local lockdown restrictions.”

For more information on staying save, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/