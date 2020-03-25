25/03/2020 Warwickshire residents warned of scam COVID-19 texts 

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Warwickshire residents warned of scam COVID-19 texts 

Following yesterday's genuine GOV.UK national text message, ‘GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT’ scammers have begun to send bogus text messages encouraging recipients to click on links contained in the text message. One of the first states that the UK Government has issued a payment of £458 to all residents and encourages recipients to apply by following a link in the text message. Those that do place themselves at risk of theft and ID fraud. Visiting these websites may also expose your computer to malicious programmes/computer viruses. 

Advice to consumers: 

