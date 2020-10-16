Join Warwickshire County Council virtually for Get Online Week

Next week as part of Get Online Week 2020 Warwickshire County Council is holding a virtual event on Friday 23 October designed to let people know what they can get from their libraries virtually.

Everyone is invited to an informal online chat through Microsoft Teams with Warwickshire’s Digital Library Team when you can ask them about eBooks and eAudio, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eInformation and Learning resources. This is an event designed for first time users as well as those who already use Warwickshire County Council’s virtual services but would like further help.

According to Good Things Foundation, the social change charity behind Get Online Week, 4.1 million people are not online in the UK and 11.9 million people are estimated to have low digital skills and interest.

Cllr Kam Kaur Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: “We are committed to supporting our residents to develop the digital skills they need in an increasingly digital environment. Now more than ever we want to see people online and accessing the many services available to them.

“Getting online and learning digital skills can also help to combat feelings of isolation and loneliness which many of us have experienced this year, and which can be very harmful to our physical and mental health.

“Last year we held events in our libraries across the county to celebrate Get Online Week. This year we need to do things differently, so we’re holding a virtual event with our Digital Library Team. It’s easy to book on to the event and I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up.”

The event takes place between 11am and 12 noon and you can book your free ticket here through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/welcome-to-the-world-of-ebooks-and-more-tickets-124709476401

For more information visit https://uk.getonlineweek.com/