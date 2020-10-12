Bus service arrangements during the closure of Clifford Lane, Stratford upon Avon - 16th October to 20th November 2020

Clifford Lane, Stratford upon Avon, will be closed from 16th October until 20th November to allow for major gas works to be carried out.

During this time, bus services will be unable to serve Clifford Chambers, and services 1, 2, and 3 operated by Johnsons coaches will be diverted and will run to a temporary timetable.

Full details of the changes to services 1, 2, and 3 please visit the Johnsons Coaches website. The temporary timetables for the services can also be downloaded from the Johnsons Coaches website.

During the closure, Johnsons services 1,2 and 3 will be unable to serve Clifford Chambers. If you require transport to/from Stratford upon Avon town centre then please call Unicorn Cars on 01789 444444 to book a journey. Bookings may be made between 07:00 & 19:30 on Mondays to Fridays and between 09:00 & 19:30 on Saturdays.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.