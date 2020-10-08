Warwickshire takes part in Libraries Week

Bookworms have been encouraged to get to know what is on offer from Warwickshire Libraries this week, as part of a national week celebrating books and reading. This year’s national Libraries Week...

Bookworms have been encouraged to get to know what is on offer from Warwickshire Libraries this week, as part of a national week celebrating books and reading.

This year’s national Libraries Week has been highlighting the contribution that libraries make to 'building a country of readers, providing access through digital support, services and activities'.

Throughout the week, Warwickshire Libraries have hosted a packed programme of activities online via social media.

An online video tour of Warwick Library featuring Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer & Transformation, Councillor Kam Kaur, is available to watch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBH6sx3--2Y, as Warwickshire Libraries staff welcome customers back.

It reveals what library buildings look like at the moment with the added safety measures in place and explains how the new ‘Grab & Go’ offer works for customers.

On Tuesday, Warwickshire Libraries staff were in conversation with author Erin Green on Microsoft Teams and hosted a virtual Q&A session for the public. Erin has written five novels and joined them to talk all things books, reading and libraries.

The events continue tomorrow (Friday) where, between 11am – 1pm, you’re invited to an informal online chat on Microsoft Teams with staff from Warwickshire’s Digital Library Team about:

eBooks & eAudio – 11am-11.30am

eMagazines – 11.30am – 12.00 noon

eNewspapers – 12.00 – 12.30pm

eInformation & Learning resources 12.30-1pm

Once you register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ebooks-and-all-that-tickets-122212891047?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch your ticket will include a link to the event.

And on Saturday (10th) at 10am on the Warwickshire Libraries Facebook page, it’s all about the Sonnets of Shakespeare, as you can watch a recorded interview with Sir Stanley Wells and Paul Edmondson discussing their new book ‘All the Sonnets of Shakespeare’ with Warwickshire Libraries’ Service Manager, Ayub Khan.

Warwickshire Libraries have a range of popular online services, including e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and Story Time hosted on Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels.

There’s been a 685% increase in the number of e-books borrowed compared to the same time last year, and a 320% increase in e-audiobooks borrowed.

New Warwickshire BorrowBox users are up by 130%, while eNewspaper issues are up by 155%, eMagazine downloads up by 55%, and e-Subscriptions up by 60%.

Five library buildings across the county – Nuneaton, Atherstone, Warwick, Leamington and Stratford-upon-Avon – are now open to customers for the ‘Grab & Go’ service, enabling customers to choose their own items to borrow and issue them using a self-service machine.

And Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings as they are shielding or self-isolating.

This week, Warwickshire Libraries staff finished their first 4-week cycle of Mobile Library ‘Select and Collect’ routes. Over 2300 books have been selected and delivered to over 180 different locations across Warwickshire.

The customers were delighted with the books that have been chosen for them, with one commenting that they were "really grateful” that the van had gone out and “thank you for such lovely lovely lovely books".

The Warwickshire School Library Service (SLS) used Libraries Week as an opportunity to announce the shortlist of books that have been selected by students across Warwickshire for the Year 9 book award 2020.

And, as we also celebrate National Customer Service Week this week, Warwickshire Libraries staff have revealed that, in the past three months, they have answered 876 customer enquiries via email, web and social media.

There’s been lots of great customer feedback, with comments received over the past two weeks including:

“Please keep doing what you are doing so well re Borrowbox. You give us something to look forward to in these dark times.”

“You are all doing a great job. Books are so important at the moment.”

“It's so comforting to know that you're always there, ready to help!”

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer & Transformation, said:

“During this year’s Libraries Week, which celebrates the nation’s much-loved library services, Warwickshire Libraries has been celebrating books and reading.

“We’ve been showcasing our many services in Warwickshire, including our new ‘Grab & Go’ library service and our easy-to-access digital resources.

“As it has also been National Customer Service Week, I’d like to say a personal thank you to the wonderful teams we have at Warwickshire Libraries.”

For more information on all Warwickshire Libraries services visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk