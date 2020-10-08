Investing in Warwickshire’s Digital Marketplace

Warwickshire County Council Cabinet shows its support for the County’s digital marketplace offer with the approval of funding for a new dedicated project. At the meeting of Warwickshire County Co...

Warwickshire County Council Cabinet shows its support for the County’s digital marketplace offer with the approval of funding for a new dedicated project.

At the meeting of Warwickshire County Council Cabinet today (Thursday 8 October 2020) £50K funding was approved for a new digital marketplace project.

This project will support schools, training providers and businesses by creating a broad range of local business film pieces as part of the Future Careers Market Place campaign.

It will engage with businesses through various platforms and partnerships ensuring there is an opportunity for all businesses to participate is supported, including employers who are disability confident and demonstrate good recruitment practices.

The Digital Marketplace Project will produce and distribute 57 short films of businesses with two edits (one for schools and one for young people aged 15-25 seeking employment around Warwickshire) The Film pieces will feature in Career Market Place events with live Q&A sessions and virtual industry talks. The finished resource will look to meet an immediate need but also act as a long term investment and a highly valued resource for Schools, colleges and employment programmes to utilise as part of their digital delivery.

As part of the 2020/21 budget, Council approved the creation of four internal Revenue Investment Funds to provide opportunities to run initiatives to meet objectives of tackling climate change, investing in commercialism, sustaining prevention of demand within communities and investment in place shaping including scoping capital and development opportunities for better value service provision. The indicative allocation of the resources between the funds was then updated by Cabinet in June to reflect the increased need to invest in economic recovery post Covid-19.

The four new internal investment funds are:

• Sustaining Prevention Fund

• Climate Change Fund

• Commercial Fund

• Place Shaping and Capital Investment Fund

The £50k funding to launch this project will come from the Council’s Place Shaping and Capital Investment Fund.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We know that the Covid-19 pandemic has left a real gap in the information available to school leavers and young people around future career options. This project is essential for bridging that gap and bringing the Careers advice offer for Warwickshire in the 21st century and post-Covid age.”

More details around this project will be available over the coming weeks and months.