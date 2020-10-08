Warwickshire’s Family Information Service supports families across the county throughout Covid-19  

During the COVID-19 pandemic Warwickshire’s Family Information Service has supported families by providing information, advice and one-to-one support on a range of issues...

During the COVID-19 pandemic Warwickshire’s Family Information Service has supported families by providing information, advice and one-to-one support on a range of issues. The service has been in particularly high demand providing extra support to families facing additional challenges compounded by limited access to their usual support networks and reduced face-to-face contact with peers.

A parent in Warwickshire called Nadya* contacted FIS during the pandemic with financial worries and they helped her to reduce her monthly outgoings and set up a repayment plan to help clear rent arrears. She was also referred to a Family Support Worker for some advice on her child’s behaviour.

Lukas*, a single parent with physical health needs was struggling with his mobility. The service advised him about finance and housing and help was provided to his daughter for practical support such as shopping.

FIS have also helped single parent, Rebecca*, who has three children and had just moved into a new property from emergency accommodation. FIS supported Rebecca with charity applications for white goods and furniture.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said:

“For many families in Warwickshire, the consequences of lockdown have had a huge impact on family life, such as schools being closed, financial worries and mental and physical health concerns. The Family Information Service have been on hand to support families through this providing a vital service to so many. “Throughout the pandemic the service has worked tirelessly to help families with any concerns that they have and the team have received nearly 2,500 calls over the past six months from families looking for help to manage a range of issues such as parental conflict, contact with children, finance, housing, behaviour, education and a variety of other concerns.”

Jo Rolls, Operations Manager for the Family Information Service at Warwickshire County Council added:

“We are a friendly, knowledgeable team that are on-hand to help parents, carers and families in Warwickshire. No one ever said parenting was easy and the service is there to give some help and reassurance when it is needed most so people don’t feel they have to tackle obstacles alone.”

As well as supporting families, parents and carers, it also helps teachers and other professionals working with children and young people in Warwickshire. The service’s popular newsletter is an effective way to reach thousands of subscribers every week with updates on services, information on schools, mental health support, family activities and much more.

If you have children aged 0 - 18 (25 with SEND) Warwickshire’s Family Information Service can provide advice, information and one-to-one support on variety of issues including family relationships, finance, housing, parenting support, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), childcare and health & wellbeing.

You can contact them Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm by emailing [email protected] or calling 01926 742274.

To find out more about the variety of support available for families in Warwickshire visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies

Sign up to the Family Information Service newsletter www.warwickshire.gov.uk/parentupdates