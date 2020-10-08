Re-opening of recycling centres gets great customer feedback – and national recognition

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the dedication of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our many and wi...

In this case study, we highlight the excellent customer service demonstrated by our Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) teams, who have worked with enthusiasm and commitment to reopen all Warwickshire recycling centres again following their closure earlier this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A brand-new booking system was introduced in May so customers could visit the sites safely, with 15-minute-long appointments for cars.

Since the recycling centres reopened in May, over 200,000 recyclers have visited the sites.

Feedback on the new Covid-safe systems in place has been overwhelmingly complimentary.

Customers have found that their trip to recycle items has been more efficient and there have been comments about how there is plenty of space to social distance.

HWRC staff are demonstrating fantastic customer service by providing recycling advice and carrying out extra cleaning.

During winter opening hours (which started last week) there will be more than 11,000 appointments available every week.

The reopening of our seven larger and two smaller recycling centres by HWRC staff has worked extremely well and our booking system has gained recognition nationally as a practical way of ensuring a safe and efficient trip to drop off recycling.

Our recycling centre staff have worked hard to reinstate these valued community facilities to allow householders to manage their waste responsibly and recycle all that they can.

