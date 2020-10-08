Fire and Rescue Service go above and beyond to deliver great customer service in our communities

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the devotion and enthusiasm of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to ou...

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the devotion and enthusiasm of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our numerous and varied customers across Warwickshire!

In this case study, we highlight how our Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service staff have gone above and beyond to deliver great customer service by being ready, willing and able to support communities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

For our Fire and Rescue staff, it isn’t just about fighting fires and dealing with road traffic collisions.

It’s about supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community in their time of need.

Earlier this year, the Fire and Rescue Service worked with partners to deliver over hundreads of food parcels to those people who were shielding and unable to get to the shops for essential food items.

They also delivered prescriptions, working with local pharmacies to deliver vital medication for those self-isolating, on top of delivering food parcels to support NHS staff who had been unable to get out and buy food.

The Fire Prevention Team also called vulnerable residents who had received Safe and Well visits to check they were ok.

All of this whilst continuing to deliver an emergency service to the communities they serve.

Our Warwickshire Fire and Rescue staff have gone above and beyond on many occasions and they have received some fantastic feedback from the residents they supported.

It was a really busy time for our Fire Prevention Team and our firefighters, who worked consistently throughout the pandemic to support Warwickshire communities in any way they could.

Many Warwickshire County Councils teams worked together to ensure the best outcomes for all residents, specifically for those who had been self-isolating and had little or no support to buy shopping or collect essential medication.

