Kindness, support and patience of Registration Service staff epitomises customer service excellence

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the brilliant work of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our numerous and varied customers across Warwickshire!

In this case study, we highlight the “kindness, support and patience” of Warwickshire Registration Service staff, who helped a couple tie the knot in one of the first ceremonies in Warwickshire following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Originally the couple had planned to marry on 28th March, but they had to postpone their ceremony when lockdown restrictions were imposed.

The wedding ceremony of Megan Lupton and David Landwehr, who live on the edge of Leicester, took place on Monday 6th July, just two days after weddings could officially restart following updated Government Covid-19 guidelines.

Megan and David contacted the registrars from Rugby Registration Office after their ceremony to thank them for their excellent customer service and their support in making their wedding day a reality.

The couple said: “We credit the marriage we are able to have now, to you.

“Throughout the process, especially the ceremony, we appreciate every time you put our minds at rest, reached out to see how we were and did everything you could to make our marriage a reality.”

Speaking about the occasion, Megan said: “Honestly the wedding was the most beautiful day. Strange and sanitary, but as perfect as we could have wanted it to be.

“Having stripped away the extras, the room full of guests, photographers and wedding planners, it simply became a celebration of two people's love for one another.”

It was a far more intimate wedding than the couple had originally planned, with just a small number of guests able to attend due to the restrictions.

The happy couple told staff from Rugby Registration Office:

“The ceremony itself was absolutely perfect. You made us feel so warm and welcome, on a day that could have easily been distant and clinical.

“All of our guests agree that your genuine smiles and positivity made the ceremony what it was, a celebration.

“We can't fault your handling of the pandemic; you have all been incredible. So, thank you.”

After the original lockdown lead to them postponing their ceremony, ensuring the marriage could now happen was not without complications.

Megan explained: “David is an American so had to apply for a visa before we could get married.

“Hearing that our wedding was cancelled was not just devastating, but a real worry for our future too. Our second date was the 1st of July, which was also cancelled, before we were finally able to get married on the 6th of July.”

The next hurdle was that they lived on the edge of Leicester ~ so our Registrars also had to contact Public Health for the go ahead.

Fortunately, Megan and David’s home fell just outside the Leicester lockdown area, so all was able to proceed.

This wonderful feedback from Megan and David, who were so grateful for the empathy and understanding that our registrars had shown them in getting their wedding back on track, demonstrates the fantastic customer service delivered by Warwickshire Registration Service staff, who have been able to officiate many other weddings in other parts of the county since the Government guidelines changed.

